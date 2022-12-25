SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period.

RWO stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

