SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

