STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $5,767.43 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.96 million and approximately $5,767.43 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00006241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

