Status (SNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02091853 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,044,057.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

