Status (SNT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $81.53 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00227472 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02091853 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,044,057.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.