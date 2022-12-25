Steem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $67.22 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00394242 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021488 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00857020 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00094999 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00595958 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00255449 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,882,104 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
