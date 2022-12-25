Stifel Nicolaus Increases Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.60.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.0201205 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.