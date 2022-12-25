Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Soitec from €190.00 ($202.13) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.