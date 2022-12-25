StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.45 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

