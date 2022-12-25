StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.45 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
About Milestone Scientific
Featured Stories
