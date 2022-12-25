StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

RBCN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.