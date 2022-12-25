Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

