Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
