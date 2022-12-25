Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 22,447 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

