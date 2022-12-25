Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.