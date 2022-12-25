Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

