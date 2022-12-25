Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

