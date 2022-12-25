SVB Leerink Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $282.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.