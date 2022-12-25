Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.54 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $37.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,986,102,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,853,626 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

