Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0105 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,985,085,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,582,656,670 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

