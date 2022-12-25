Synthetix Achieves Market Cap of $365.67 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $365.67 million and $20.18 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008744 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.18 or 0.05284490 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00496957 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.75 or 0.29444926 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 248,983,615 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.