Synthetix Price Tops $1.48 (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $368.31 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00008788 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 248,985,833 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
