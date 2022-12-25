Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $79.02 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00597667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00255604 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,616,836 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

