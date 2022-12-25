T-mac DAO (TMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,832.33

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $248.25 million and $59,832.33 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24828199 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,696.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

