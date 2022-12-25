TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.50.

TEL stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

