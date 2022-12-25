Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.95 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Tellor has a market cap of $32.95 million and $3.34 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $14.17 or 0.00083883 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
