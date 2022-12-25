Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $211,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 105.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 255,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,446.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 119,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

