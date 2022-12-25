Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $716.81 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007614 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,300,630 coins and its circulating supply is 920,868,174 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

