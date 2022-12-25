The Goldman Sachs Group Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $38.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.77.

KBH stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

