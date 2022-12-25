The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Tops $505.07 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $505.07 million and $11.69 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,545,075,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,715,183,325 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

