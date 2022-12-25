Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0359 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $213.68 million and $2.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069574 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053894 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022627 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
