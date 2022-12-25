TiraVerse Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. TiraVerse has a market cap of $997,914.34 and approximately $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000999 USD and is down -44.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

