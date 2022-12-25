Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.33 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.33 billion and $66.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00014491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43528222 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $54,579,021.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

