Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

