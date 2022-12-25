TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $753.85 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $753.85 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.40 or 0.05376111 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00495678 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.26 or 0.29369184 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 753,997,699 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
