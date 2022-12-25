Trust Wallet Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $567.02 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $567.02 million and $81.59 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.01458279 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.25 or 0.01724150 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

