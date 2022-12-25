Trust Wallet Token Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007964 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $557.74 million and approximately $61.60 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.01458626 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019259 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.01714518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

