U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USEG. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

USEG stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

See Also

