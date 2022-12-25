Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $29,045,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

