Uniswap Price Reaches $5.18 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00030652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.95 billion and $51.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00409498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000924 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

