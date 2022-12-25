United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 396,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

