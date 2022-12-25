United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.01. 1,897,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

