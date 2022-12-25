United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

