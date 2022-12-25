Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,818.90

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.00 million and approximately $3,818.90 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

