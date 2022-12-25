Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Planning Center Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Planning Center Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 261.1% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

