Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.33 and a 200-day moving average of $358.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

