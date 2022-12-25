Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $355,860.96

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $355,860.96 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,828.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00408776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00863593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00601040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00256097 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,354,388 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

