Veritas Investment Research Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) a C$82.10 Price Target

Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.71.

Shares of AEM opened at C$71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.22. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

