Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Insider Transactions at Victoria Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total transaction of C$207,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,671,819.43. In related news, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total value of C$25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,737 shares in the company, valued at C$6,038,215.02. Also, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total value of C$207,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,671,819.43.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

