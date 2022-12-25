Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.69.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd.

Shares of V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.88. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

