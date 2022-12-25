Vonage (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
VG stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99.
About Vonage
