Wealth CMT Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealth CMT decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. 403,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

